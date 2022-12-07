(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 7)

More importantly, the U.S. is not an advanced country in labor issues, although it is the world's most powerful nation when it comes to the economy, the military, and science. The U.S. unionization rate is almost the lowest among Western capitalist countries, slightly higher than Korea's 10 percent. The CEOs of Big Tech companies, including Jeff Bezos of Amazon, receive up to $200 million (260 billion won) a year, some 3,600 times more than an average Amazon delivery worker who gets slightly more than the legal minimum wage. In contrast, the pay gap between CEOs and average employees in advanced European countries, such as Germany, are in multiples of hundreds.