(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korean players return home after knockout appearance in Qatar

Captain Son Heung-min and 22 other players from the 26-man squad, along with the coaching staff, arrived at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, early Wednesday evening. At the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, the Taegeuk Warriors advanced to the round of 16 but suffered a 4-1 loss to world No. 1 Brazil on Monday night in Doha, or early Tuesday in South Korea.

