New rules push major firms to tap more female outside directors
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The number of female outside directors at major South Korean companies has risen sharply over the past year due to a tougher law, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.
A total of 219 firms belonging to the country's top 30 business groups had a combined 120 women outside directors as of end-September, up 38 from a year earlier, according to the Leaders Index.
The figure accounted for 15.4 percent of the 780 C-suite positions offered by the major companies, up from 10.6 percent from a year earlier.
The sharp gain in female outside executives came as a revised capital market law that puts restrictions on male-dominated boards of big corporations came into effect in August this year.
Out of the total outside directors, 193, or 24.7 percent, were former ranking officials, senior judges or prosecutors. The ratio was down from 26.1 percent a year earlier.
In comparison, 394 professors served as outside directors at those corporations as of end-September, up from 279 a year earlier. Their percentage inched up to 37.7 percent from 36.2 percent over the cited period, according to the corporate tracker.
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) Tears of joy at last for emotional captain Sonny
-
N.K. military orders artillery firing into sea to protest allies' live-fire drills near border
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'