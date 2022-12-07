Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 07, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/-1 Cloudy 0
Incheon 08/01 Cloudy 0
Suwon 09/-1 Sleet 0
Cheongju 09/01 Sleet 0
Daejeon 10/00 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 08/-4 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 10/02 Sunny 20
Gwangju 11/02 Sunny 0
Jeju 14/08 Cloudy 10
Daegu 10/00 Cloudy 10
Busan 13/04 Cloudy 0
(END)
