Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 07, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-1 Cloudy 0

Incheon 08/01 Cloudy 0

Suwon 09/-1 Sleet 0

Cheongju 09/01 Sleet 0

Daejeon 10/00 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 08/-4 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 10/02 Sunny 20

Gwangju 11/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 14/08 Cloudy 10

Daegu 10/00 Cloudy 10

Busan 13/04 Cloudy 0

(END)

