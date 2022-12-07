Former N. Korean diplomat working at S. Korea's state-run think tank: lawmaker
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Jo Song-gil, a former North Korean acting ambassador to Italy, works as a researcher at a state-run think tank in South Korea, having defected here a few years ago, according to a ruling party lawmaker.
Jo recently assumed a post at the Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS) operated by the South's National Intelligence Service, Rep. Tae Yong-ho of the ruling People Power Party told Yonhap News Agency earlier this week.
"He joined the INSS probably in October," he said. Tae defected to the South in 2016 while serving as a minister at the North's embassy in London and was elected as a lawmaker in 2020.
Jo entered the South after disappearing with his wife in late 2018, when he was charge d'affaires at the North Korean Embassy in Rome.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) Tears of joy at last for emotional captain Sonny
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) Thousands of unionized workers hold rallies nationwide to denounce return-to-work order
-
N.K. military orders artillery firing into sea to protest allies' live-fire drills near border
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure