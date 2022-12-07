S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 7(Yonhap) -- The government will decide whether to lift the indoor mask mandate by the end of this month, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said Wednesday.
The mandate is the last remaining COVID-19 restriction South Korea has kept in place following the scrapping of all other distancing rules.
"(The government) will come up with the final plan by the end of this month after discussing ways to adjust (indoor) mask mandate rules,"" Lee said during a government virus response meeting.
The move comes as a series of local governments, including the central city of Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province, announced their plans to drop the facial covering mandate.
Lee highlighted the importance of maintaining a single quarantine system, citing lingering concerns over a surge in winter.
The country reported 74,714 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, staying above 70,000 for the second consecutive day, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) Tears of joy at last for emotional captain Sonny
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) Thousands of unionized workers hold rallies nationwide to denounce return-to-work order
-
N.K. military orders artillery firing into sea to protest allies' live-fire drills near border
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure