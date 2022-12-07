BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' on Billboard's Best Albums of 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- "Born Pink," the second full-length album by South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, has been picked among the best albums of 2022 by Billboard.
"Born Pink" was the only K-pop album included in "The 50 Best Albums of 2022: Staff List" announced by the U.S. music magazine on Tuesday (U.S. time), ranking at No. 42.
"With the accolades BLACKPINK received for the release of 2020's 'The Album,' the pressure was on when it came time for the world biggest girl group to drop its sophomore album. But with powerhouse record label YG and trusted producer Teddy Park by Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose's side, success was always in the cards for 'Born Pink'," Billboard said.
BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the album released on Sept. 16.
"The album soars not just because of its impeccable balance between English and Korean, or its general infectiousness -- 'Born Pink' shows the idols marrying the excitement of the old BLACKPINK with and a more mature, grown-up version of the group, emboldened by a fanbase which endlessly supports them," it added.
The K-pop quartet has received attention from various other overseas media, not just Billboard.
The group hit No. 25 on Rolling Stone's list of The 100 Best Albums of 2022 for "Born Pink" and was the most-streamed girl group on Spotify in 2022.
On Tuesday, it was chosen as Time magazine's 2022 Entertainer of the Year, making it the first girl group ever to earn the title and the second K-pop acts to do so after BTS in 2020.
BLACKPINK is currently on its largest-scale world tour expected to attract about 1.5 million fans in North America, Europe and Asia and Oceania.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) Tears of joy at last for emotional captain Sonny
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) Thousands of unionized workers hold rallies nationwide to denounce return-to-work order
-
N.K. military orders artillery firing into sea to protest allies' live-fire drills near border
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure