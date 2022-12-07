Minor-party lawmaker convicted for illegal electioneering; parliamentary seat at risk
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Lee Eun-joo of the minor opposition Justice Party was given a suspended prison term on Wednesday for illegal electioneering, a punishment heavy enough to result in the loss of her parliamentary seat if confirmed by the Supreme Court.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Lee, the floor leader of the Justice Party, to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, for violating the Public Official Election Act.
Rep. Lee was found guilty of making phone calls to party members while running for the party's proportional representation seat, in violation of the law that bans electioneering during at night time.
By law, lawmakers lose their parliamentary seats if they are convicted of election law or political fund law violations and sentenced to a fine of 1 million won (US$758) or more. Lee can lose her seat if the sentence is finalized by the top court.
Following the ruling, Lee told reporters that she will file an appeal.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) Tears of joy at last for emotional captain Sonny
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) Thousands of unionized workers hold rallies nationwide to denounce return-to-work order
-
N.K. military orders artillery firing into sea to protest allies' live-fire drills near border
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure