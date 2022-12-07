Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SHINee's Minho tops iTunes albums charts in 39 regions for 'Chase'

All News 11:43 December 07, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Minho, a member of the K-pop boy group SHINee, topped iTunes albums charts in 39 regions around the world for his solo debut album, "Chase," the group's agency said Wednesday.

The album hit No. 1 on charts in countries including the United States, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong as well as the worldwide iTunes albums chart, upon its release Tuesday, according to SM Entertainment.

"Chase" marks Minho's first solo project since his debut as a SHINee member in June 2011.

The EP consists of six songs, including the title track of the same name, "Runaway," "Prove It" and "Waterfall."

K-pop boy group SHINee's Minho poses for the camera during an online press conference in Seoul to promote his first solo album, "Chase," in this photo provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

