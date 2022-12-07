SHINee's Minho tops iTunes albums charts in 39 regions for 'Chase'
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Minho, a member of the K-pop boy group SHINee, topped iTunes albums charts in 39 regions around the world for his solo debut album, "Chase," the group's agency said Wednesday.
The album hit No. 1 on charts in countries including the United States, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong as well as the worldwide iTunes albums chart, upon its release Tuesday, according to SM Entertainment.
"Chase" marks Minho's first solo project since his debut as a SHINee member in June 2011.
The EP consists of six songs, including the title track of the same name, "Runaway," "Prove It" and "Waterfall."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
