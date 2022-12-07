(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 70,000 for 2nd day; gov't to review indoor mask mandate
(ATTN: ADDS info in para 8-10; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 70,000 for the second consecutive day Wednesday amid lingering concerns of a winter surge in cases.
The country reported 74,714 new COVID-19 infections, including 60 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 27,483,568, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Wednesday's tally is slightly lower than the previous day but up by more than 7,000 cases compared with the previous week. It is also the highest same day tally in the past 12 weeks.
The country added 54 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 30,847.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 441, down two from the previous day's tally.
Health authorities have remained cautious on recent virus trends and said caseloads are likely to increase in the winter season due to more indoor activities.
At a regular briefing, the KDCA said it could adjust the indoor mask mandate between January to March.
The public health agency said the indoor mask mandate will likely remain in place at high-risk facilities even after the adjustments are made.
The move came after the central city of Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province announced plans to lift the indoor mask mandate.
The indoor mask mandate is the last remaining COVID-19 restriction South Korea has kept in place after scrapping other social distancing rules.
Health experts have called for prudence in lifting the indoor mask-wearing rules.
Jung Ki-suck, chair of a private-government advisory panel, previously said such changes could lead to another surge in cases, eventually pushing up the number of critically ill patients as well as COVID-19 deaths.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(LEAD) Thousands of unionized workers hold rallies nationwide to denounce return-to-work order
-
Court approves divorce, property division for SK chief Chey and wife Roh
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure