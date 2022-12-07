BTS wins three 2022 People's Choice Awards
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group BTS has received three prizes at this year's People's Choice Awards, a U.S. awards show for recognizing people in the entertainment.
The K-pop giant nabbed The Group of 2022 and The Concert Tour of 2022 (for "BTS Permission To Dance on Stage") during the awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday (U.S. time). Jungkook, a BTS member, won The Collaboration Song of 2022 for "Left and Right," his collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.
BTS beat seven other nominees, including Korean girl group BLACKPINK, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin and OneRepublic, to be named the best group for the third year in a row.
In the best concert tour category, BTS competed against big-name stars, such as Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lady Gaga.
BTS, Jungkook and BLACKPINK had also been nominated for best music video for "Yet to Come" and "Left and Right" and "Pink Venom," respectively, but the honor went to Taylor Swift for the video of "Anti-Hero."
The People's Choice Awards have been held since 1975 to recognizable artists and entertainers in various fields, including movies, television and music, with the public and fans voting for the winners.
Last year, BTS won three prizes, including the best group of the year, and the global South Korean TV sensation "Squid Game" was hailed as the "bingeworthy" show of the year.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
