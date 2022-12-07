New Marine chief takes office, vows to build 'national strategic' force
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's New Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan took office Wednesday, highlighting his resolve to make the armed service a "national strategic" force capable of countering threats from "all directions."
His inauguration ceremony took place at the Marine Corps headquarters in Hwaseong, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul. Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, and other South Korean and U.S. officials attended the event.
"The Marine Corps will develop into a national strategic force based on cutting-edge science and technologies capable of responding rapidly to threats from all directions, and become the stoutest buttress of national security," Kim was quoted by his office as saying.
To achieve such a goal, the new commandant put forward a series of tasks, including carrying out "real-world" troop education and training, building public confidence in the armed service and ensuring troops faithfully fulfill their missions and responsibilities.
Kim was named to lead the Marine Corps last week in a regular reshuffle. He replaced Lt. Gen. Kim Tae-sung who had served in the post since April last year.
Commissioned as second lieutenant in 1990, he has served in key posts including commander of the 1st Marine Division.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(LEAD) Thousands of unionized workers hold rallies nationwide to denounce return-to-work order
-
Court approves divorce, property division for SK chief Chey and wife Roh
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure