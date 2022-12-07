KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE 32,650 UP 650
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,780 DN 150
LotteChilsung 159,500 UP 5,000
NHIS 9,440 DN 30
SamsungElec 58,900 DN 300
GCH Corp 17,200 UP 50
SLCORP 26,300 DN 400
Yuhan 59,100 DN 1,400
DB INSURANCE 60,700 DN 200
GC Corp 127,500 DN 2,500
LS 68,100 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES118500 DN500
HyundaiMtr 163,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 32,800 DN 100
Hyosung 74,900 DN 300
DongwonInd 48,350 UP 2,250
POSCO Holdings 290,000 UP 3,500
KCC 231,000 0
SKBP 72,200 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 0
SKC 107,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,340 DN 40
Mobis 207,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 67,100 DN 1,000
S-1 63,700 UP 1,500
ZINUS 33,600 UP 1,300
Hanchem 203,000 DN 1,500
DWS 48,100 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 8,580 DN 40
KEPCO 19,800 UP 150
SamsungSecu 34,900 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 34,600 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,360 DN 90
Netmarble 47,450 DN 1,400
KRAFTON 178,500 DN 1,500
HD HYUNDAI 63,900 DN 800
ORION 115,500 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,350 UP 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,950 UP 50
BGF Retail 205,000 DN 2,000
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
