CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,500 UP 400

HyundaiEng&Const 38,950 0

SKCHEM 85,100 DN 1,900

HDC-OP 10,900 DN 250

HYOSUNG TNC 352,000 UP 2,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 361,500 DN 2,500

HANILCMT 12,450 UP 200

SKBS 82,700 DN 2,100

WooriFinancialGroup 12,500 DN 250

KakaoBank 26,800 DN 850

HYBE 145,000 0

SK ie technology 64,000 0

LG Energy Solution 563,000 UP 4,000

DL E&C 38,900 DN 850

kakaopay 61,600 DN 2,000

K Car 13,200 0

F&F 157,000 UP 2,000

Hanssem 47,300 UP 400

SKSQUARE 35,200 DN 450

Doosanfc 32,300 UP 100

Doosan Enerbility 15,950 UP 50

Meritz Insurance 45,500 DN 1,550

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,900 DN 600

ShinhanGroup 37,250 DN 650

HITEJINRO 25,800 DN 400

CJ LOGISTICS 84,400 DN 200

DOOSAN 85,500 UP 400

DL 66,700 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 2,970 UP 20

SAMSUNG SDS 122,500 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,150 DN 700

GS 45,300 DN 900

LIG Nex1 89,800 DN 500

Fila Holdings 33,400 UP 50

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,000 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,100 DN 1,250

HANWHA LIFE 2,365 DN 15

AMOREPACIFIC 135,000 0

HanmiPharm 255,000 DN 1,000

SD Biosensor 32,650 DN 350

(MORE)