All News 15:42 December 07, 2022

CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,500 UP 400
HyundaiEng&Const 38,950 0
SKCHEM 85,100 DN 1,900
HDC-OP 10,900 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 352,000 UP 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 361,500 DN 2,500
HANILCMT 12,450 UP 200
SKBS 82,700 DN 2,100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,500 DN 250
KakaoBank 26,800 DN 850
HYBE 145,000 0
SK ie technology 64,000 0
LG Energy Solution 563,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 38,900 DN 850
kakaopay 61,600 DN 2,000
K Car 13,200 0
F&F 157,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 47,300 UP 400
SKSQUARE 35,200 DN 450
Doosanfc 32,300 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 15,950 UP 50
Meritz Insurance 45,500 DN 1,550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,900 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 37,250 DN 650
HITEJINRO 25,800 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 84,400 DN 200
DOOSAN 85,500 UP 400
DL 66,700 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 2,970 UP 20
SAMSUNG SDS 122,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,150 DN 700
GS 45,300 DN 900
LIG Nex1 89,800 DN 500
Fila Holdings 33,400 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,100 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 2,365 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 135,000 0
HanmiPharm 255,000 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 32,650 DN 350
