KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Meritz Financial 37,750 DN 1,600
BNK Financial Group 7,200 DN 40
emart 98,500 DN 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 42,550 UP 1,750
PIAM 32,350 0
HANJINKAL 39,550 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 84,900 UP 800
DoubleUGames 49,850 UP 900
COSMAX 64,700 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,600 DN 400
HL MANDO 45,600 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 831,000 DN 7,000
TaihanElecWire 1,640 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 28,800 DN 100
Daesang 21,300 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,040 DN 25
ORION Holdings 15,750 UP 100
GS E&C 22,950 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 708,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 171,000 UP 3,500
GS Retail 29,750 UP 200
Ottogi 448,000 UP 3,500
MERITZ SECU 5,830 DN 120
HtlShilla 79,300 DN 1,000
Daewoong 21,600 UP 900
TaekwangInd 724,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,930 DN 20
KAL 26,050 UP 900
LG Corp. 78,500 DN 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 209,000 UP 3,000
Boryung 10,850 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,200 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,450 UP 150
Shinsegae 230,500 UP 7,500
Nongshim 329,500 UP 2,500
SGBC 47,750 DN 250
Hanwha 27,700 UP 100
DB HiTek 41,950 DN 1,200
CJ 75,800 DN 1,200
(MORE)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(LEAD) Thousands of unionized workers hold rallies nationwide to denounce return-to-work order
-
Court approves divorce, property division for SK chief Chey and wife Roh
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure