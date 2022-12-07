Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:42 December 07, 2022

LX INT 39,200 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 13,550 UP 500
Hanmi Science 31,200 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 134,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,800 UP 200
Kogas 33,650 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 203,000 UP 5,000
KSOE 73,800 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,900 DN 250
MS IND 16,750 DN 50
OCI 92,600 UP 1,600
LS ELECTRIC 53,700 UP 300
KorZinc 605,000 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,080 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 83,400 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 29,650 DN 1,650
S-Oil 83,500 DN 2,200
LG Innotek 286,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,500 UP 4,500
HMM 20,850 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 DN 300
SKTelecom 50,200 DN 200
HyundaiElev 29,800 UP 50
Hanon Systems 8,490 UP 30
SK 204,000 DN 5,500
ShinpoongPharm 21,550 DN 150
Handsome 26,600 UP 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,900 UP 1,300
Asiana Airlines 13,350 UP 550
COWAY 56,600 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,500 UP 4,700
IBK 10,900 DN 200
Kakao 55,500 DN 500
NCsoft 460,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 89,300 DN 800
DSME 18,350 DN 100
HDSINFRA 8,170 DN 60
DWEC 4,685 DN 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,900 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 372,500 DN 3,500
