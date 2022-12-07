KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KEPCO KPS 33,300 UP 200
LG H&H 693,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 679,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 56,900 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,100 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,500 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 90,300 DN 6,900
Celltrion 174,500 UP 2,500
TKG Huchems 21,150 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 UP 900
KIH 57,300 DN 300
DONGSUH 21,100 UP 250
SamsungEng 23,350 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 0
PanOcean 5,480 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 32,400 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 23,400 DN 100
KT 37,400 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26900 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 12,500 0
LG Uplus 11,650 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,600 UP 2,800
KT&G 97,800 UP 100
LG Display 13,950 DN 250
Kangwonland 24,900 UP 250
NAVER 183,500 DN 2,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,100 UP 400
KIA CORP. 65,000 DN 100
SK hynix 78,900 DN 2,100
Youngpoong 712,000 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 12,450 0
SK Innovation 164,500 DN 6,000
POONGSAN 30,800 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 50,800 DN 1,300
Hansae 15,500 DN 450
Youngone Corp 46,100 DN 750
CSWIND 71,100 UP 100
GKL 17,900 UP 250
KOLON IND 43,800 DN 650
