KEPCO KPS 33,300 UP 200

LG H&H 693,000 UP 5,000

LGCHEM 679,000 DN 7,000

KEPCO E&C 56,900 DN 300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,100 UP 2,100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,500 DN 700

LGELECTRONICS 90,300 DN 6,900

Celltrion 174,500 UP 2,500

TKG Huchems 21,150 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 UP 900

KIH 57,300 DN 300

DONGSUH 21,100 UP 250

SamsungEng 23,350 DN 450

SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 0

PanOcean 5,480 DN 40

SAMSUNG CARD 32,400 UP 250

CheilWorldwide 23,400 DN 100

KT 37,400 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26900 UP1000

LOTTE TOUR 12,500 0

LG Uplus 11,650 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,600 UP 2,800

KT&G 97,800 UP 100

LG Display 13,950 DN 250

Kangwonland 24,900 UP 250

NAVER 183,500 DN 2,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,100 UP 400

KIA CORP. 65,000 DN 100

SK hynix 78,900 DN 2,100

Youngpoong 712,000 DN 1,000

FOOSUNG 12,450 0

SK Innovation 164,500 DN 6,000

POONGSAN 30,800 UP 350

KBFinancialGroup 50,800 DN 1,300

Hansae 15,500 DN 450

Youngone Corp 46,100 DN 750

CSWIND 71,100 UP 100

GKL 17,900 UP 250

KOLON IND 43,800 DN 650

(END)