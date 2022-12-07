Korean webtoon 'Romance 101' to debut as Japanese drama
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- A Japanese drama based on popular Korean web-based cartoon series "Romance 101" will be aired on Japanese channel TV Asahi next month, according to industry sources Tuesday.
TV Asahi and Naver Webtoon's Japanese-language service Line Manga teamed up for the campus romance drama starring rising Japanese stars, including Honda Kyoya, Toyoda Yudai and Otomo Karen.
It is the first time that Naver Webtoon's intellectual property is being used for a Japanese drama production.
The major Japanese broadcaster will air the drama's first episode on New Year's Day, which will be also available on its streaming service, Telasa.
Since its release in 2017, the romance webtoon has been translated into eight foreign languages and attracted over 800 million views.
It will be TV Asahi's second Korean webtoon adaptation, following "Roppongi Class," the Japanese remake of 2020 hit Korean series "Itaewon Class" based on a Kakao webtoon, aired in July.
Roppongi is an entertainment district in Tokyo, often compared with Itaewon in central Seoul.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(LEAD) Thousands of unionized workers hold rallies nationwide to denounce return-to-work order
-
Court approves divorce, property division for SK chief Chey and wife Roh
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure