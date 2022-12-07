S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 7, 2022
All News 16:33 December 07, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.659 3.663 -0.4
2-year TB 3.793 3.778 +1.5
3-year TB 3.672 3.633 +3.9
10-year TB 3.523 3.504 +1.9
2-year MSB 3.792 3.728 +6.4
3-year CB (AA-) 5.411 5.387 +2.4
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) Thousands of unionized workers hold rallies nationwide to denounce return-to-work order
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into sea to protest S. Korea-U.S. drills near border