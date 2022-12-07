Seoul, Tokyo to increase flights on Gimpo-Haneda route to pre-pandemic level
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan have agreed to expand the number of flights on the Gimpo-Haneda route to the pre-pandemic level to meet recovering travel demand amid eased virus curbs, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's two biggest carriers, will gradually increase the number of flights on the route to 84 per week from the current 56, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
In Korea, Korean Air and Asiana offer flights on the route, while All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. serve the route.
On June 29, Korean Air and Asiana resumed services on the route after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of flights on the Haneda route doubled to 56 from 28 from Oct. 30 as Japan resumed visa-free travel for visitors.
In October, Japan lifted the limits on the number of inbound passengers and resumed visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea.
Previously, Japan only allowed package tours and required visas for all visitors in a move to control the spread of the pandemic.
Korean carriers, including Korean Air and Asiana, have provided a total of 550 flights a week on overall routes to Japan since Nov. 14, which is 65 percent of the pre-pandemic level of 845 flights, the statement said.
