'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' 2nd-most searched keyword by S. Korean users in 2022: Google
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The title of the mega-hit Korean TV series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" was the second-most popular search keyword on Google among South Koreans this year, the U.S. tech giant said Wednesday.
The legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," aired on local cable channel ENA in June and available on Netflix, was just behind "climate change" on the annual trending list in South Korea released by Google.
"Ultrashort-term precipitation prediction" came in third on the search list, followed by "2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup" and "Itaewon crush," a tragic disaster in Seoul that claimed nearly 160 lives on the eve of Halloween.
Netflix's Korean original crime thriller "Narco-Saints" placed seventh on Google's trending chart.
"Woo" is one of the hottest TV series in South Korea in 2022, featuring a lawyer who is brilliant with an outstanding memory but lacks social skills and empathy due to being on the autism spectrum.
Its popularity continued overseas, topping Netflix's weekly viewership chart for non-English series for a total of nine weeks.
It became the sixth-most watched non-English TV program on Netflix with a total of 402.5 million hours of viewing.
The all-Korean project was nominated as the best foreign language series for this year's Critics Choice Awards.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) Thousands of unionized workers hold rallies nationwide to denounce return-to-work order
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into sea to protest S. Korea-U.S. drills near border