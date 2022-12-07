(World Cup) Emerging striker eager for overseas opportunity after World Cup breakout

Cho and his teammates returned home Wednesday from the World Cup, where they had reached the knockout stage for the first time in 12 years. Cho was one of South Korea's surprising stars, scoring twice in a 3-2 loss to Ghana and making three starts out of four matches, ahead of longtime mainstay at the forward position, Hwang Ui-jo. Those two goals proved crucial, as South Korea edged out Uruguay in the goals scored department, 4-2, to reach the round of 16 as the runners-up in Group H.

