(World Cup) Departing coach Bento thanks players for trust in his system

"Both in life and football, having trust in what you do is really important. From the beginning, I explained to the team that this was the style that would best help us achieve our objective," Bento said. "And even more importantly, the players trusted that it would work. With all due respect to South Korean football, this was a style that hadn't been used here before. But the players still believed this would work and stayed on the right path. I'd like to congratulate them for their professionalism at the World Cup."