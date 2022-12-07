IAEA chief to visit S. Korea next week to discuss N. Korean nuclear, other issues
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will make a four-day visit to South Korea next week to discuss a range of nuclear issues with ranking government officials, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The visit by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi from Tuesday at the invitation of the foreign ministry will include a meeting with Foreign Minister Park Jin, according to ministry officials.
Issues expected to be on the table range from North Korean nuclear development to Japan's plan to discharge radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean in the coming spring.
Park and Grossi previously held a phone call in September, and the foreign minister at that time expressed South Korean people's concerns over Japan's water release plan.
The trip marks Grossi's first visit to South Korea since he took office in December 2019 and the first trip to the country by an IAEA chief since September 2017.
