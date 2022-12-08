(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 8)

The world's most popular sport has also never been free from politics. However, no other tournament was as politicized as this one. The Iranian players did not sing their national anthem in reaction to the brutal crackdown on the anti-government hijab protests back home. Sixteen Australian footballers criticized the host nation's alleged abuses of the human rights of migrant workers on YouTube even before arriving in Doha. Chinese people, who had to watch other countries' players on TV, were astonished to see stadiums packed with people not wearing face masks, launching the blank paper protest.