(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 8)

The developments triggered controversy among potential candidates for the new party leadership. Former Rep. Yoo Seong-min said that he is the best person to attract the young votes around the country. Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, a former presidential candidate, stressed the need to zero in on young voters. But Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, a former floor leader, said that such comments ignore other regions and classes to only get the votes from a certain group of people and region. Former Rep. Na Kyung-won, also a former PPP floor leader, attacked Joo for trying to divide the PPP with 16 months left before the parliamentary elections.