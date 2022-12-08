Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Warm welcome for Taeguk Warriors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lawmakers propose to establish kimchi, ginseng foundations at request of voters (Kookmin Daily)
-- Pension fund operators need competition to boost profits (Donga Ilbo)
-- Taeguk Warriors return home in glory (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Growing concerns over recession (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to issue executive order to demand workers in petrochemical, steel industries go back to work (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to issue executive order to demand workers in petrochemical, steel industries go back to work (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Doctors dispatched to Itaewon were in despair (Hankyoreh)
- Mother laments over son's death in school zone (Hankook Ilbo)
-- LG to turn TV factory into robot assembly line (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Companies are expected to cut back on equipment investment (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Mask mandate may be loosened in January (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean authorities may lift indoor mask mandate in January (Korea Herald)
-- American father's battle to find missing children in Korea (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
New Marine chief takes office, vows to build 'national strategic' force
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
BTS wins three 2022 People's Choice Awards
-
Former N. Korean diplomat working at S. Korea's state-run think tank: lawmaker