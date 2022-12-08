Today in Korean history
Dec. 9
1930 -- The governor-general of Joseon, Japan's colonial administration maintained from 1910 to 1945 in Korea, announces its census figure for the Korean population as 21,057,969. Joseon was Korea's last dynasty.
1964 -- South Korea's first TV soap drama airs on TBC.
1991 -- South Korea joins the International Labor Organization as its 151st member country.
1994 -- President Kim Young-sam holds a summit with his Polish counterpart, Lech Walesa.
1997 -- South and North Korea, the United States and China hold the fourth round of meetings in Geneva on the establishment of a peace mechanism on the Korean Peninsula.
2015 -- A 27-year-old South Korean male is arrested in Japan for allegedly bombing a public restroom at a Tokyo shrine that is accused of honoring Japan's convicted Class-A war criminals. The South Korean was arrested after voluntarily returning to Japan while being suspected of involvement in the incident that took place on Nov. 23, 2015. A Japanese district court sentenced him to a 4-year prison term in July 2016.
2016 -- South Korea's parliament passes a motion to impeach President Park Geun-hye over her alleged link to a corruption scandal involving her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn became the acting president after she was impeached.
(END)
