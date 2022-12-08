Workforce of tour agencies nearly halves over 3 years on pandemic
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The workforce of major South Korean travel agencies has nearly halved over the past three years due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of tour firms also plummeting, industry data showed Thursday.
The headcount of industry leader Hana Tour came to 1,204 as of the end of September this year, down 52.3 percent from three years earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
Smaller industry players were also forced to furlough their employees or cut jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak that put a lid on overseas tour programs.
No. 2 player Modetour Network's payroll plunged 47.4 percent to 617 over the cited period, with that of Yellow Balloon Tour nose-diving 41.4 percent to 329.
Very Good Tour had 214 workers as of end-September, down 43.5 percent from three years earlier.
Their job cuts came as those tour agencies were hit hard by the pandemic that left them deep in the red due to near-zero demand for overseas travel.
Industry watchers, however, said that starting next year, local tour agencies may increase their payrolls thanks to Seoul's relaxed coronavirus restrictions on both inbound and outbound travelers, and other positives.
In April, the government sharply eased social distancing rules, including the lifting of all outdoor mask mandates. Hong Kong, Japan and several other countries have allowed visa-free entry for South Korean tourists, with airlines increasing international flights.
Separate data from the Korea Tourism Association showed South Korea had 20,511 tour agencies as of end-September, down 9.3 percent, or 2,098, from three years earlier.
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
New Marine chief takes office, vows to build 'national strategic' force
-
BTS wins three 2022 People's Choice Awards
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Former N. Korean diplomat working at S. Korea's state-run think tank: lawmaker