Thursday's weather forecast

December 08, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-1 Cloudy 10

Incheon 07/00 Cloudy 10

Suwon 08/-1 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 09/00 Sunny 20

Daejeon 10/-2 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 08/-4 Sunny 20

Gangneung 11/03 Sunny 20

Jeonju 11/00 Sunny 20

Gwangju 12/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 13/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 11/00 Sunny 10

Busan 14/04 Sunny 10

