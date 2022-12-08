Gov't orders striking truckers in fuel, steel sectors to return to work
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday that the government issued an order for striking truckers serving the petrochemical and steel industries to return to work, as their strike entered its 15th day amid growing disruptions of supply chains.
The order was approved in an extraordinary Cabinet session presided over by Han and it was the second back-to-work order after the government ordered striking truckers in the cement industry back to their jobs last week.
Since Nov. 24, thousands of cargo truck drivers have staged the strike to demand the extension of a freight rate system guaranteeing minimum wages.
