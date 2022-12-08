1 killed, 3 injured in fire at ferroalloy plant in Dangjin
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- A fire at a ferroalloy plant in the western city of Dangjin has left one worker dead and three others injured, authorities said Thursday.
The fire started near an electronic furnace on the second floor of the plant operated by Simpac Metal at 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, killing a 50-something employee and injuring three others in their 20s, 40s and 50s, respectively, before being put out about 2 1/2 hours later.
It also incurred property damage worth an estimated 380 million won (US$287,835) by scorching sections of the plant and its machines, authorities said.
Police and fire authorities were working to determine the exact cause of the fire.
The labor ministry plans to open an investigation soon to see if Simpac was in breach of the industrial safety and health act or the serious workplace accidents punishment act that punishes CEOs or corporate owners for lax workplace safety measures resulting in death of workers at firms with 50 or more employees.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
