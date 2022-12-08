Netflix debuts animation series 'Lookism' based on Korean webtoon
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Netflix will premier its first original animation series based on the popular Korean webtoon "Lookism" on Thursday, Naver Webtoon said.
Netflix has made several dramas based on Korean webtoons, but it is the first time for the global streaming service to create an animation series using the intellectual property of a webtoon, a type of digital comics hugely popular in South Korea.
"Lookism" by Park Tae-jun tells a story of the ugliest student in a school who somehow obtains a second body that is a perfect male specimen. He can switch between these two bodies by going to sleep, but his secret has a cost.
First published on the webtoon page of South Korea's leading portal Naver in 2014, "Lookism" has been translated into nine languages and accumulated over 9.1 billion views globally.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
