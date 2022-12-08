Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday that the government issued an order for striking truckers serving the petrochemical and steel industries to return to work, as their strike entered its 15th day amid growing disruptions of supply chains.
The order -- approved in an extraordinary Cabinet session presided over by Han -- was the second back-to-work order after the government ordered striking truckers in the cement industry back to their jobs last week.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea issues advisory against hiring N.K. IT workers with disguised nationalities
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday issued an interagency advisory against the hiring of North Korean information technology (IT) workers with disguised nationalities amid reports that the country is using them as a source of foreign currency earnings.
In the advisory, the foreign, unification and ICT ministries called on local companies to strengthen background checks in recruiting IT workers at home and abroad, adding that a significant portion of earnings by those workers is channeled into the North's nuclear and missile development.
-----------------
Russia continues to look to N. Korea for weapons for use in Ukraine: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- Russia continues to look to North Korea and Iran for weapons to be used in its illegal war against Ukraine, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.
Ned Price also called North Korea the most serious threat in the Indo-Pacific, partly citing its recent series of ballistic missile launches.
-----------------
U.S. will continue holding joint exercises against N. Korean provocations: Kirby
WASHINGTON -- The United States will continue to hold joint military exercises bilaterally and trilaterally with South Korea and Japan to enhance the countries' defense capabilities against North Korean provocations, a White House official said Wednesday.
John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, also urged North Korea to engage in dialogue.
-----------------
N. Korea revises laws on agriculture, grain distribution amid food shortages
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has revised laws on grain production and distribution at its parliamentary meeting, according to its state media Thursday, a move seen aimed at tightening state control on crop supply amid food shortages.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) convened a meeting to review revised acts on farming, grain distribution and others, and adopted them, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 70,000 as gov't mulls adjusting indoor mask mandate
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases slightly dropped Thursday, as the government is considering adjusting the indoor mask mandate.
The country reported 65,253 new COVID-19 infections, including 48 from overseas, bringing the total to 27,548,821, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
DP warns it could submit independent budget plan amid parliamentary deadlock
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) called on the ruling People Power Party (PPP) Thursday to scale back the government's budget proposal for next year, warning that it could submit an independent budget plan otherwise.
The rival parties have been stuck in a parliamentary deadlock over the Yoon Suk-yeol government's first budget plan and a dismissal motion the DP proposed against the interior minister over the bungled government response to the Itaewon crowd crush.
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
New Marine chief takes office, vows to build 'national strategic' force
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
BTS wins three 2022 People's Choice Awards
-
Court denies injunction against delisting of cryptocurrency Wemix
-
Russia continues to look to N. Korea for weapons for use in Ukraine: State Dept.