Shinhan Bank CEO tapped as final candidate for group chairmanship
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banking conglomerate Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Thursday appointed the chief of its flagship banking unit as the final candidate for the group's chairmanship.
Jin Ok-dong, the current chief executive officer of Shinhan Bank, was recognized for his excellence in management skills and ability to handle uncertainties facing the banking group, according to Shinhan Financial.
If approved at the group's general board meeting in March next year, Jin will take the three-year chairmanship until March 2026.
Shinhan Financial Group is one of the leading financial holdings companies that provide services in commercial banking, card issuance and insurance.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
