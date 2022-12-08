Korean period thriller tops 2 mln admissions
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean period thriller "The Night Owl" has surpassed 2 million in attendance, its local distributor said Thursday.
The movie hit the milestone at 10 a.m., more than two weeks after it was released in theaters nationwide on Nov. 23, NEW said, citing the computerized box-office tally from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
Set in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the thriller tells the story of a day-blind acupuncturist who happens to witness the death of the crown prince and struggles to unearth the truth behind the death.
Actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Yoo Hae-jin play the roles of the acupuncturist and the king, respectively.
The film has stayed atop the daily box office chart since the day of its release.
