Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ulsan education chief dies of apparent heart attack during lunch meeting

All News 14:53 December 08, 2022

ULSAN, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- No Ok-hee, superintendent of the Ulsan Metropolitan Office of Education, suffered an apparent heart attack during a lunch meeting in the city on Thursday and subsequently died. She was 64.

No was having a meeting at a restaurant in Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, when she was suddenly seized with symptoms of a heart attack, according to medical sources.

She was transported to a nearby hospital and received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but was pronounced dead.

She had been serving her second term as Ulsan education superintendent, having been reelected in the local elections in June.

No Ok-hee, superintendent of the Ulsan Metropolitan Office of Education, speaks during a news conference in Ulsan on Nov. 14, 2022 (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Ulsan education superintendent
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!