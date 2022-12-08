Nongshim 330,000 UP 500

SGBC 46,700 DN 1,050

Boryung 10,800 DN 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 60,600 UP 1,400

HYUNDAI STEEL 31,600 DN 850

Shinsegae 223,000 DN 7,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 204,000 DN 5,000

Hanchem 200,500 DN 2,500

DWS 48,400 UP 300

KEPCO 19,350 DN 450

LOTTE SHOPPING 88,200 DN 2,300

SamsungSecu 34,650 DN 250

SKTelecom 50,200 0

HyundaiElev 29,900 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDS 126,000 UP 3,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,150 0

KUMHOTIRE 2,950 DN 20

COWAY 57,700 UP 1,100

Hanon Systems 8,690 UP 200

SK 204,000 0

ShinpoongPharm 21,850 UP 300

Handsome 26,100 DN 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 59,300 DN 600

Asiana Airlines 13,400 UP 50

CSWIND 70,300 DN 800

FOOSUNG 12,600 UP 150

SK Innovation 163,500 DN 1,000

CJ CheilJedang 372,000 DN 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,700 DN 200

POONGSAN 30,700 DN 100

KBFinancialGroup 50,400 DN 400

Hansae 15,450 DN 50

KOLON IND 44,500 UP 700

Youngone Corp 46,700 UP 600

GKL 18,200 UP 300

AMOREPACIFIC 135,500 UP 500

Meritz Insurance 44,350 DN 1,150

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,100 UP 200

ShinhanGroup 37,400 UP 150

HITEJINRO 26,000 UP 200

(MORE)