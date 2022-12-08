KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 330,000 UP 500
SGBC 46,700 DN 1,050
Boryung 10,800 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,600 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,600 DN 850
Shinsegae 223,000 DN 7,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 204,000 DN 5,000
Hanchem 200,500 DN 2,500
DWS 48,400 UP 300
KEPCO 19,350 DN 450
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,200 DN 2,300
SamsungSecu 34,650 DN 250
SKTelecom 50,200 0
HyundaiElev 29,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 126,000 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,150 0
KUMHOTIRE 2,950 DN 20
COWAY 57,700 UP 1,100
Hanon Systems 8,690 UP 200
SK 204,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 21,850 UP 300
Handsome 26,100 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,300 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 13,400 UP 50
CSWIND 70,300 DN 800
FOOSUNG 12,600 UP 150
SK Innovation 163,500 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 372,000 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,700 DN 200
POONGSAN 30,700 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 50,400 DN 400
Hansae 15,450 DN 50
KOLON IND 44,500 UP 700
Youngone Corp 46,700 UP 600
GKL 18,200 UP 300
AMOREPACIFIC 135,500 UP 500
Meritz Insurance 44,350 DN 1,150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,100 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 37,400 UP 150
HITEJINRO 26,000 UP 200
