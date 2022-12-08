KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 59,700 UP 600
SLCORP 25,900 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 86,700 UP 2,300
DOOSAN 84,200 DN 1,300
DL 66,200 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,750 DN 350
KIA CORP. 64,700 DN 300
KCC 231,500 UP 500
SKBP 71,500 DN 700
AmoreG 32,700 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 162,000 DN 1,000
SKNetworks 4,085 UP 45
ORION Holdings 15,550 DN 200
LX INT 39,200 0
DongkukStlMill 13,250 DN 300
Daewoong 21,300 DN 300
TaekwangInd 731,000 UP 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,930 0
KAL 26,000 DN 50
LG Corp. 79,600 UP 1,100
Hyosung 74,400 DN 500
kakaopay 63,300 UP 1,700
DB HiTek 42,350 UP 400
LG Display 13,750 DN 200
LOTTE 32,600 DN 50
GCH Corp 17,250 UP 50
LotteChilsung 162,500 UP 3,000
SamsungElecMech 136,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,710 DN 70
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,000 UP 6,500
POSCO Holdings 286,500 DN 3,500
KG DONGBU STL 8,480 DN 100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,700 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 204,500 UP 1,500
Kogas 33,650 0
SKBS 83,800 UP 1,100
SKSQUARE 35,600 UP 400
HYBE 145,000 0
SK ie technology 63,200 DN 800
LG Energy Solution 531,000 DN 32,000
