KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DL E&C 38,500 DN 400
K Car 12,450 DN 750
F&F 154,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 46,950 DN 350
CJ 77,300 UP 1,500
SK hynix 78,800 DN 100
Youngpoong 703,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,550 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,050 DN 450
Hanwha 27,550 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 693,000 DN 15,000
KPIC 165,500 DN 5,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,330 DN 10
SKC 105,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 29,650 DN 100
Ottogi 449,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 61,000 UP 300
SamsungElec 59,200 UP 300
DongwonInd 52,700 UP 4,350
NHIS 9,410 DN 30
GC Corp 129,500 UP 2,000
LS 67,200 DN 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117500 DN1000
GS E&C 22,550 DN 400
MERITZ SECU 5,750 DN 80
HtlShilla 78,700 DN 600
Hanmi Science 31,600 UP 400
KSOE 72,800 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,950 UP 50
MS IND 16,500 DN 250
OCI 94,100 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 54,100 UP 400
KorZinc 604,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,090 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 83,200 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 30,000 UP 350
S-Oil 82,700 DN 800
LG Innotek 282,000 DN 4,000
HMM 20,850 0
HYUNDAI WIA 56,000 DN 900
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
National Assembly misses legal deadline to pass gov't budget bill
New Marine chief takes office, vows to build 'national strategic' force
Court denies injunction against delisting of cryptocurrency Wemix
Russia continues to look to N. Korea for weapons for use in Ukraine: State Dept.
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korean players return home after knockout appearance in Qatar