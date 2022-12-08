KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 0
Mobis 206,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 66,500 DN 600
S-1 62,900 DN 800
ZINUS 33,150 DN 450
IBK 10,850 DN 50
DONGSUH 20,600 DN 500
SamsungEng 23,150 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,680 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 32,400 0
CheilWorldwide 23,600 UP 200
KT 37,600 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26200 DN700
LOTTE TOUR 12,250 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,900 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,800 UP 2,200
KT&G 98,900 UP 1,100
Doosan Enerbility 15,950 0
Doosanfc 31,600 DN 700
Kangwonland 24,650 DN 250
NAVER 185,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 55,500 0
NCsoft 466,000 UP 6,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,600 0
COSMAX 63,500 DN 1,200
KIWOOM 87,600 DN 1,700
DSME 18,200 DN 150
HDSINFRA 8,260 UP 90
DWEC 4,615 DN 70
KEPCO KPS 33,400 UP 100
LG H&H 679,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 670,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 56,100 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,000 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,800 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 89,800 DN 500
Celltrion 176,500 UP 2,000
TKG Huchems 21,200 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 159,500 UP 7,500
