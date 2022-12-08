KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,600 DN 1,200
KIH 57,100 DN 200
GS 45,350 UP 50
LIG Nex1 87,300 DN 2,500
Fila Holdings 33,000 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,800 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,410 UP 45
HanmiPharm 261,000 UP 6,000
SD Biosensor 32,800 UP 150
Meritz Financial 37,200 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 7,160 DN 40
emart 97,300 DN 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY328 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 41,500 DN 1,050
PIAM 31,800 DN 550
HANJINKAL 37,200 DN 2,350
CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 UP 600
DoubleUGames 49,300 DN 550
HL MANDO 46,150 UP 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 827,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,500 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,210 DN 150
Netmarble 51,900 UP 4,450
TaihanElecWire 1,615 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 28,800 0
Daesang 21,050 DN 250
KRAFTON 179,500 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 63,300 DN 600
ORION 115,500 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,500 DN 850
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,700 DN 250
BGF Retail 203,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 83,700 DN 1,400
HDC-OP 10,550 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 355,500 UP 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 361,500 0
HANILCMT 12,500 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 12,550 UP 50
KakaoBank 27,450 UP 650
(END)
