S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 8, 2022
All News 16:41 December 08, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.662 3.659 +0.3
2-year TB 3.799 3.793 +0.6
3-year TB 3.676 3.672 +0.4
10-year TB 3.530 3.523 +0.7
2-year MSB 3.790 3.792 -0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 5.412 5.411 +0.1
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
