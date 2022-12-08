Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kespion to raise 1 bln won via stock offering

All News 18:06 December 08, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kespion Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won (US$758,723). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 793,649 common shares at a price of 1,260 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
