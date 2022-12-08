S. Korea ratifies U.N. convention on enforced disappearances
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's parliament on Thursday ratified a United Nations convention aimed at protecting people from enforced disappearance.
The National Assembly passed the ratification motion for the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (CPED), according to the foreign ministry.
The convention is one of the U.N.'s nine core human rights instruments along with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.
The CPED was adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in December 2006 and went into effect in December 2010.
The U.N. recommended South Korea join the convention in 2017, but the ratification was delayed, as the country did not stipulate enforced disappearance as a crime under domestic laws.
The foreign ministry said the government plans to discuss legislating domestic laws needed to implement the CPED.
"Joining the CPED means South Korea is willing to actively participate in efforts to eradicate enforced disappearances and promote universal respect for human rights and basic freedom as a member of the international community," the ministry said.
The Assembly also ratified the U.N.'s Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).
Under the protocol, individuals can file complaints over alleged violations of the CRPD by states to the related U.N. committee. South Korea joined the CRPD in 2008.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
National Assembly misses legal deadline to pass gov't budget bill
-
New Marine chief takes office, vows to build 'national strategic' force
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
Russia continues to look to N. Korea for weapons for use in Ukraine: State Dept.
-
Court denies injunction against delisting of cryptocurrency Wemix
-
U.S. will continue holding joint exercises against N. Korean provocations: Kirby