Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- 2nd round of 'return-to-work' order, truckers to seek constitutional review (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Online portal news comments become violence with attack, mockery targeting specific groups (Kookmin Daily)
-- 54 mountains of trash; 33.7 bln won to treat them (Donga Ilbo)
-- Opposition accepts gov't proposal; truckers to vote today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Surgical knife on 'Mooncare,' public insurance to limit MRI, ultrasound exams (Segye Times)
-- National pension to raise payment, hand out to start at age of 68 instead of 62 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Big surgery on 'Mooncare,' abuse of MRI tests to be excluded from insurance benefit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party refuse opposition's mediation, press truckers to surrender (Hankyoreh)
-- Strike heads toward end, truckers to vote today (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Comprehensive property tax of punishment' for 2-house owners to be abolished (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics under emergency management due to 'unprecedented crisis' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Steel and petrochemical truckers ordered to work (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon sticks to hard-line stance with 2nd back-to-work order (Korea Herald)
-- Return-to-work order issued to striking steel, petrochemical truckers (Korea Times)
(END)
