S. Korea posts current account surplus for 2nd straight month but sharply smaller than year earlier
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea posted a current account surplus for the second consecutive month in October, but the amount was much smaller than the previous year amid expanded imports and outbound travel, central bank data showed Friday.
The country's current account surplus came to US$880 million in October, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
This marked the second straight month of a surplus, though the surplus was nearly halved from the previous month's $1.58 billion. It also represented a sharp fall from a year earlier when the country logged a surplus of $8.01 billion.
The decline came as import bills grew fast amid high-rise costs of raw materials, while outbound travel increased, bolstered by eased COVID-19 restrictions.
During the January-October period, the country's cumulative current account surplus stood at $24.99 billion, sharply down from a surplus of $75.42 billion tallied a year earlier, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
National Assembly misses legal deadline to pass gov't budget bill
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 70,000 as gov't mulls adjusting indoor mask mandate
-
N. Korea revises laws on agriculture, grain distribution amid food shortages
-
Russia continues to look to N. Korea for weapons for use in Ukraine: State Dept.
-
(World Cup) Yoon hosts dinner for nat'l football team