2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
By Kim Han-joo
ULSAN, South Korea, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Two people were found dead in the southeastern city of Ulsan after an apparent attack by three bears that escaped their enclosure, fire officials and police said Friday.
The bodies of the couple -- in their 60s -- who run a farm in Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, were found late Thursday night, they said.
After receiving a report from the couple's daughter that her parents had been out of touch for hours, fire officials were dispatched to the farm.
The officials found the two Asiatic black bears outside of their cage and one inside, they said. The bears were then shot at the scene.
Police suspect the two people were mauled to death, citing injuries found on the bodies.
