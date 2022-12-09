Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

09:01 December 09, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/02 Sleet 30

Incheon 09/03 Sleet 30

Suwon 10/00 Sleet 30

Cheongju 10/01 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 11/-1 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 08/-1 Sleet 30

Gangneung 12/04 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 11/01 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 12/02 Cloudy 10

Jeju 15/08 Cloudy 30

Daegu 12/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 14/06 Cloudy 20

