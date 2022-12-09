Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 09, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/02 Sleet 30
Incheon 09/03 Sleet 30
Suwon 10/00 Sleet 30
Cheongju 10/01 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 11/-1 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 08/-1 Sleet 30
Gangneung 12/04 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 11/01 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 12/02 Cloudy 10
Jeju 15/08 Cloudy 30
Daegu 12/-1 Cloudy 20
Busan 14/06 Cloudy 20
(END)
