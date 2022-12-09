S. Korea to deploy space environment warning system by 2024
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to complete an 18.05 billion-won (US$13.7 million) project to develop and deploy a space environment forecasting and warning system by 2024, the state arms procurement agency said Friday
The project is designed to alert the military of changes in the space environment, like a solar flare, which could disrupt the operation of surveillance and communications satellites, guided weapons and other high-tech assets, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
DAPA launched the project in October last year, and a "detailed design" phase, an early part of the development process, has been completed, officials said. The project will soon move on to its actual development phase.
The development process involves South Korean space technology companies, including Satrec Initiative Co. and Genohco Inc., and the state-run Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.
"Once the space environment forecasting and warning system is deployed, changes in the space environment can be swiftly and accurately forecast, and it is expected to be used to enhance our military's mission capabilities in the space domain and minimize damage," DAPA said in a release.
